Organic Gardening Tips For Budding Organic Gardeners

Learning about organic gardening can be very intimidating, but just like other things, it can also be very easily researched and learned. Now that you have found this list of tips, hopefully you can come out a little more informed when it comes to organic gardening, so that you can refine your methods and become a great gardener.

Hang shiny silver objects throughout your garden. These can act as natural pest deterrents; no need for chemicals. The reflections can disorient flying pests such as aphids that require the sun to direct their flight, and may frighten off larger pests such as birds, and even rabbits or deer.

Grow your own organic tomatoes easily. Tomatoes love light, so choose a spot that gets sun all day long. Allow space between your tomato plants to reduce the chance of soil diseases that will affect your crop. If you buy seedlings instead of sprouting your own, stay away from small seedlings with poorly developed root systems; they will take weeks to show any real growth.

Start your organic garden with a good strategic plan. This helps you know exactly where each plant will go in your garden so that you can maximize the few hours you have to garden each day. As part of your plan, take notes on what plants you will use to replace short-lived crops such as spinach and lettuce.

Are you busy with your organic garden? Remember, before you replant your flowers or vegetables outside in cooler weather, you need to get them ready for the change in temperature and light! For a few weeks, move your plants to a colder spot with no light for a few hours. Gradually increase the amount of time you leave your plants in the cold. After a few weeks, your plants should be ready for the cooler outdoors.

Water your plants during the morning to avoid having fungal growth that generally prefers moisture and darkness. By watering your plants during the day they are best able to take advantage of the sun, and utilize the suns anti-bacterial effects. Some bacteria or fungi are light sensitive, so by watering during the day you benefit the plant by reducing the growth potential of its competitors.

Utilize frost covers for your plants when it gets cold. Frost may cause tiny ice crystals to form in your plant and shred the natural, soft flesh of the plant. Milk jug containers and other plastics can help assist you in making a closed environment around your plant. Ideally you want to protect your plant from being exposed to the cold outside air.

For indoor organic gardening, temperature control is very important during the early phases. Seventy degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature for most seeds to start growing. You can achieve this temperature relatively easily by installing heaters and placing the seeds near the vents. You can also purchase heat mats to place under your plant containers.

Praise the areas of your yard where grass will not grow. Do not be discouraged. Do not try to regrow glass there. Go ahead and take this opportunity to change your ground cover a more natural choice. Look for something that is low-maintenance, and put anywhere grass is struggling to thrive.

Variety makes for a better compost pile. By using a wide variety of materials in your compost pile, you are providing a better pH balance, more nutrients and microbial organisms. Shred materials when possible, as smaller particles decompose much faster, but having a few larger materials in there helps to improve the aeration. For the best results, don't add any more materials once the composting process has begun.

To rid your organic garden of bugs, try using a mixture of dish soap and water. Mix 2 tablespoons of dish soap into a gallon of water. Use a spray bottle to spray the foliage and soil around the plants. Before spraying your whole garden or even a whole plant, test the effect of the mixture on a few leaves and wait a few days before doing the rest.

Try using ladybugs rather than pesticides to protect your plants from insects. You can order large quantities of ladybugs from gardening supply stores for very little money. If you release them near your garden, they will eat pests such as aphids, leaf hoppers, mites and other soft bodied insects, helping to protect your plants from these unwanted critters in the process.

An old laundry basket makes a handy, if unlikely, addition to your organic gardening tools. You can collect produce in a laundry basket during harvest. Thanks to the openings in the basket, you can rinse the produce directly without worrying about any standing water collecting and spoiling your fresh fruit and vegetables.

When you are maintaining acid loving plants mulch your soil with pine needles every fall. As the pine needles decompose over the winter months they will deposit their acid into the soil and give your acid loving botanicals what they need to thrive instead of relying on harsh chemical fertilizers.

Organic gardening is not difficult to do if you know the methods. It will take some experimentation to find the right combination of plants, amendments and techniques to use, in order to produce the best results in your garden. Continue to gather ideas from reading and from seasoned organic gardeners. Before long, you will have a beautiful and healthy organic garden.