Organic Gardening Tips For Budding Organic Gardeners

If you are completely new to the world of organic gardening, then you are probably thinking that some tips on organic gardening will help you immensely so that you can begin growing your own organic plants. Listed below are some tips to get you started with your organic gardening endeavors.

When planting a garden there should always be space reserved for essential kitchen herbs. These are available either fresh or dried in the grocery stores and are always expensive. Mint, parsley, basil, dill all can be grown in almost any climate. Also, these herbs are very easy to grow and can be used on a daily basis in the kitchen, and what is not used can be dried and stored for later use.

Be sure to water your garden daily. Without daily water, your garden may quickly turn sour. If the idea of pulling out a hose daily is too much for you to stomach, consider installing some sort of sprinkler system. There is a cost, but it can save a lot of headaches and actually pay for itself via a healthy crop!

Key to any garden activity is using the right tools. While having a shovel is essential, so are other tools that work best with your garden size. For smaller gardens, short handled tools work best, for larger gardens longer handled hoes and spades work better. Make sure you keep a sharp edge on your tools for easier work.

For a natural way to control aphids, populate your garden with ladybugs. Ladybugs are natural predators of aphids and scaly bugs. They are pretty to look at, and they are beneficial to your garden. They do not eat flowers, so you can safely use them on your flower beds. This is a good alternative to using commercial pesticides.

One of the best ways to maximize the benefits of a garden is to learn how to can. Water bath canning is an effective way to store fresh vegetables for a very long time and is not that difficult to learn how to do. It involves submersing jars of the gardens home grown goodies into a bath of barely boiling water. This will preserve the vegetables for up to a year or more.

To give your plants all the iron they need, bury old, rusty pieces of steel in your garden. Damaged steel should break down quickly, allowing the soil to absorb iron from it and feed it back to your plants. This is also a useful way to get rid of junk that might be clogging up your garage.

To make a homemade watering can, use an old bottle of detergent! Simply drill holes in the lid of the cap and be sure the bottle has been cleaned thoroughly. The thickness of a detergent container will make this a very sturdy watering can and the handle will allow you to use it with ease.

Use a sanitary laundry basket to pick your fruit and vegetable harvest. They are reusable and already have holes so you can rinse the dirt and debris off your yields. It acts like a strainer and will replace the function of wood baskets. Save money and stay green at the same time.

Pouring the excess water from your dinner of steamed veggies on them can help. In order to help acidify the soil for plants like gardenias and rhododendrons, you can use coffee and tea grounds. If your garden has a fungus problem, a highly effective treatment method is to sprinkle it with chamomile tea.

Be careful when applying mulch. Too much can suffocate a plant's roots and prevent moisture from penetrating deeply into the soil. Too little will not be able to suppress weed growth, effectively. An appropriate amount is 2 to 3 inches of organic mulch. Always keep mulch away from a plant's crown or stems.

Mix various plant heights and plants in the exact same bed for a unique English garden. Having plants that grow to the same height will result in a common and flat looking bed.

When watering your garden, consider a soaker hose instead of using a hose or watering can. If you turn the soaker hoses pressure onto low, you can leave your water on for hours which will allow a part of your garden to be slowly irrigated. This can provide you with time to do other things.

Do some research on the botanical insecticides that are available in your area, many of which are extremely helpful in preventing pests from invading your garden. You can find more power from natural insecticides, as opposed to engineered synthetic pesticides. Keep in mind, however, that these insecticides have very short half lives. Since they are made out of all natural ingredients, they may decay and disappear soon after you use them.

There's an easier way to get rid of low-growing weeds than plucking them out one at a time. When weeds like chickweed become matted, just slice under them with a sharp spade and flip them over to bury their leaves. As the weeds die and decompose, they will also help nourish your soil.

There you have a few more ways to make gardening more enjoyable and productive. A garden is one of the most beautiful additions to any environment. It also provides its caretaker with a great way to reduce stress, forget about the trials and tribulations that life may hold, while giving you a real sense of pride and accomplishment. So get out there and enjoy!