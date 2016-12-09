Ways To Have A Successful Outdoor Garden

Does your yard look terrible? Is that description a massive understatement? Do neighbors give each other knowing looks and decline when you tell them you're having a backyard barbeque? You no longer have to have the ugliest house on the block. Read on to find tips which can help to renew your yard and create a welcome outdoor retreat.

If you will be putting an outdoor kitchen in your yard, it is wise to put granite on its surface. There are many different attractive kinds of stone available, but granite provides the best value in terms of durability and low maintenance requirements. Hot cooking utensils will not damage a granite surface, for instance.

To help you landscape your home garden, draw a sketch before beginning your plans. By sketching out the details of your space with accurate scaling, you will get a better perspective on what you can fit into your space, what types of plants or accessories are appropriate and the various layout options you can experiment with.

If you are using flowers in your landscaping plans, you should use both perennials and annuals. Perennials come in many beautiful options, but annuals ensure that you have color year round. If you live in a winter climate, you could even incorporate beautiful shrubs and flowers that bloom during that season.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

Do not plant too much of the same plant in your garden unless it is one that can withstand all type of weather conditions. If you place the same kind of plants throughout your garden and they die during an off season you will be left with a bare yard.

Prior to going out and purchasing what you need to do your landscaping, make a plan. By having an idea of what you should buy, and where it is going to go in your yard, you will avoid over purchasing supplies. In the long run, this will save you money, time and frustration.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

Invite wildlife into your garden. Birds, squirrels and butterflies can add beauty to a yard, and they will also benefit your plants. You can invite them into your yard by leaving out food, strategically placing bird feeders, and having sources of water spread throughout the garden. You will love watching the animals and listening to the birds every time you enter your garden.

Before beginning a landscaping project investigate what it might do to your property tax bill. There are a number of projects that can greatly increase the value of your home, which will results in yearly payments via taxes on your landscaped yard. Be sure these costs are something you are willing to incur before you begin.

Whenever you are planning to take on a landscaping project yourself, it is generally a good idea to talk to a professional first. While you don't have to hire a landscape architect to do your landscaping for you, getting a quick consultation won't cost that much, and it will give you some great information.

While hiring a professional is one of your options, doing the landscaping yourself can save you much money and turn out the same results if you carefully plan and are passionate about what you are doing. Different people may prefer different methods, but just remember that doing the landscaping yourself can make for a great activity and save you much money.

It would be wise for you to put in a walkway to your landscape or garden design. You can do this by using mulch or stones. Without having one, you may end up stepping on your plants or garden, causing damage. It will also make your overall landscape look more professional.

Landscaping has becoming a hot trend in recent years, and more people look to beautify and renovate their homes. Although some people hear the word landscaping and assume it will be difficult and challenging, they would be surprised to learn that it is not difficult at all. Apply the tips in this article so that you can learn to landscape, too.