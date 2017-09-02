Developing Your Very Own Oasis - Landscaping Tips For Your Home!

It can be fun to dream about the yard you'd have if you knew how to landscape. Actually creating that yard is even more fun. Don't limit yourself to what you can afford to pay a professional landscaper to do. If you learn some simple techniques, you too can create the landscape you've always dreamed of.

Consider why you want to landscape your yard before you begin your project. Are you looking to add beauty? Are you trying to add privacy? Is your goal to reduce the overall maintenance of your property? The answers to these questions can help you to select the right variety of plants, making your landscaping project easier to complete.

Have your garden's soil tested before beginning your project. This way, you will know what has to be put in or what has to go, and you can work on these things prior to planting. Matching up your plants with the best kind of soil is the key to keeping them healthy and attractive.

Think about whether or not you need to have a design for your project. It might cost less money to create a deck that is in a rectangular shape, but if you do not like the end result, you probably won't use the space. Spending a bit of money to hire a designer could help you get exactly what you want.

If you are tired of seeing your beloved plants trampled by visitors, consider adding a footpath. Use brick, stone or wood to create a path that extends well beyond the boundaries of the area you wish to protect. A well-defined, wide path makes it clear which areas are safe as well as, which should not be trodden upon.

When planning out your landscape design, carefully consider the colors of the flowers, trees and grasses that you intend to use. You may discover that limiting your palette to only one or two colors has the greatest visual impact. Choosing too many contrasting colors may make your landscaping appear disheveled and wild.

As you begin your landscape design journey, think about getting some advice from a professional before you make any major decisions. A professional can be a great resource that provides you with time and money-saving advice. With the average cost of an hour long consultation at about $75, it can be an investment that pays for itself handsomely in the long run.

Trim your bushes and hedges regularly. If you trim a hedge,or a bush when it is just starting to become over grown, it will be a quick and easy process. If you wait until the bush is completely over grown, you can expect the project to take all day. Regular maintenance is the easiest way to keep your landscaping looking great.

It is important to know what landscape design elements are "must haves" for you, and which ones you can live without. Skimping on items that you feel are necessary may lead to results so unappealing you can't live with them, causing you to spend additional money to correct your mistake.

Use walls and fences in your design. Select a nice fence that will go well with your design and paint it with a harmonious color. You can use walls to suspend plants or even to paint scenes of your creation. Your design will look more finished if you use your walls and fences.

Anyone wishing to create a landscape design with real visual impact, should consider adding elements other than plants to enhance the overall appearance of the space. Furniture, lighting elements, statuary, and stonework are all examples of items that can be layered throughout the outdoor space to create a look that appears to have evolved over time.

When you are going to be digging in your lawn, be it for plants or to make a garden, be careful that you know what you are digging into. For instance, you could accidentally dig into a power line or some pipes. This could have serious consequences and cost you tons of money.

Measure the amount of sunlight that your home and yard receive prior to choosing any plants for landscaping. If you don't, you may find that the plant that you were relying heavily on, will not survive the amount of direct sunlight you receive. You'll want to match plants to the lighting that you receive around your home, to make sure your landscaping stays green for a long time.

While growing exotic plants may bring a good look to your garden, don't use them unless you are ready for all of the maintenance, and care that is involved in that. Planting things that are native to the area require a lot less work, and it lowers the chance that plants will perish.

Plan out your landscape before running to the store. For many people, looking at plants and other items is the most fun part of revamping a yard. Resist the urge to put this step first. Instead, write out a plan that factors in the right plant heights and locations, seasonal blooming, and different foliage color schemes that can make your garden "pop."

All of the tips included here are easy ways for you to change your back yard, front yard or even both, if you have the time and budget. Just use what you've learned to draft up a simple plan to change the look and feel of your home, which results in improved curb appeal.